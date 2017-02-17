3 Runway-Approved Ways to Look Taller

Not all of us were born with the rather elusive gift of height, but the Spring/Summer 2017 trend report is here to assure you that yes, there are ways to fake it 'til you make it. Below, three ways the petite can cop those extra inches, brought to you by both the very best of runway and street! Stand tall, little girls.

EASY: PLATFORM SANDALS

IMAGE Getty Images

Talk about literal extra inches! The quickest way to snatch some height for yourself is by donning a pair of skyscraper platforms a la Miu Miu. A little too psychedelic-swim for you? Your own take could involve cherry-red sandals plus a dainty lace blouse tucked into a ruffled midi.

MODERATE: MONOCHROME PINK

IMAGE Getty Images

Pink is making a serious case for color of the year in our book (sorry, Greenery). Valentino blocks shades of this sweet hue so that the eye sees one long, rose-colored figure—if that's a little tricky for you, go for a sleek, body-skimming sheath dress peppered with pink accessories.

HARD: VERTICAL STRIPES ON STRIPES

IMAGE Getty Images

Looks like pajama dressing has leveled up a notch, ladies: at Mulberry, vertical stripes came tumbling over and under each other on the runway. For a subtler permutation, follow Olivia Palermo's lead and simply team black-and-white lines of differing sizes together for an outfit that's both clean and graphic.