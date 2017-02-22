3 Filipina Beauty Queens Who Walked for New York Fashion Week

If you’re a model trying to break into the international fashion scene, nothing says “you’ve made it” better than being able to walk for the New York Fashion Week. Where all top models flock together to star in the shows of big-ticket designers, the NYFW runways serve as the best platform to showcase your modeling chops.

You already know about Manila-based model Hye Won Jang who’s been making waves at NYFW this season, but what if we told you that she’s not the only one serving us a dose Pinoy pride? In fact, three of them used to wear the Miss Philippines sash—they are well-loved beauty queens who keep making us proud both in beauty pageants and on the catwalk!

Pia Wurtzbach

Beauty Queen title: Miss Universe 2016

IMAGE Getty Images

Miss Universe 2015 Coronation Night; Sherri Hill Fall 2016

It was during Queen P’s reign when she was invited to walk at NYFW for Sherri Hill’s Fall 2016 and Spring/Summer 2017 runway shows. In fact, she considers this experience as one of her most memorable moments as Miss Universe. She told Preview, "I got to attend New York Fashion week, twice! I attended several shows, wore amazing fashionable outfits, and I even got to walk in the Sherri Hill show. I can’t wait to do it again!" And now that she’s been tapped by IMG Models, it’s very likely that she will do so again soon.

Valerie Weigmann

Beauty Queen title: Miss World Philippines 2014

IMAGE nickverrreos.blogspot.com, Getty Images

Binibining Pilipinas 2014 Coronation Night; Irina Vitjaz Fall/Winter 2017

The half Filipina, half German beauty was first launched into the limelight when she joined Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus back in 2008. She quit local show biz to prepare for the Miss World pageants, and now this former beauty queen is signed with MSA Models. This season, we spotted Valerie at NYFW strutting her stuff on the catwalk for the Fall/Winter collections of Irina Vitjaz and Ane Amour.

Janine Tugonon

Beauty Queen title: Miss Universe 2012 1st Runner-up

IMAGE Getty Images

Miss Universe 2012 Coronation Night; Denibi Barcelona Fall/Winter 2017

Almost a year after she competed for the Miss Universe pageant, Janine flew to the US to pursue a modeling career in New York. She recently made headlines when she landed a role in the Victoria’s Secret PINK campaign, and she impressed us yet again when she made an appearance at the NYFW runways of Irina Vitjaz and Denibi Barcelona.