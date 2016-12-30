The 10 Biggest Fashion Moments of 2016

The year may almost be over, but it seems as if the news just keeps on coming. To cap off these bewildering, surreal (fun fact: 'surreal' is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year 2016!) past 12 months, we give you a roundup of the fashion world's most shocking, most delightful, most jaw-dropping highlights. It's sure been a year of plot twists!

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton womenswear

IMAGE Louis Vuitton

When it comes to lasting impact, neither Jaden Smith nor Louis Vuitton ever disappoint. In a giant leap towards gender neutrality, the French fashion house cast the 18-year-old in its Series 4 womenswear campaign, making for a powerful statement challenging the boundaries of androgyny.

Legends lost

IMAGE Getty Images

In 2016 we lost fashion legends Bill Cunningham, Franca Sozzani, Sonia Rykiel, Andre Courreges, David Bowie, Prince, and James Galanos, among others. May these incomparable icons rest in peace.

Designer musical chairs

IMAGE Getty Images

Where do we even begin? There's Maria Grazia Chiuri, who moved from Valentino to Dior, while in turn Raf Simons switched from Dior to Calvin Klein. Diane von Furstenburg's eponymous label is now under Jonathan Saunders, and Hedi Slimane left Saint Laurent to Anthony Vaccarello. Whew!

Bella Hadid's breakthrough

IMAGE Getty Images

This has undoubtedly been Bella Hadid's year. We saw her walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time (and run into ex The Weeknd while she was at it) and announce a design collaboration with American brand Chrome Hearts. Can't wait to see what's in store for her this 2017!

Kate Moss starts a talent agency

IMAGE Getty Images

In a Business of Fashion interview, the supermodel announced the Kate Moss Agency, established to discover the next big stars from singers to dancers to actors. Wonder where we can sign up? Pick us, Kate!

Rihanna's first ever Paris Fashion Week

IMAGE Getty Images

Bad gal Riri made her Paris Fashion Week debut with her second Fenty x Puma collection, describing the show's overall aesthetic as inspired by "Marie Antoinette if she went to the gym." Slay, queen!

Fendi at the Trevi fountain

IMAGE Getty Images

Have you ever seen a model walk on water? In July, Italian fashion house Fendi sealed its eternal bond with Rome by staging its unforgettable, ethereal Fall 2016 Couture show at the newly-restored Trevi Fountain.

Ashley Graham champions self-love

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/@theashleygraham

From fronting Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue to walking Paris Fashion Week as part of H&M’s Fall 2016 Studio show, plus sized model Ashley Graham has utilized the power of social media in unlocking a massive wave of body acceptance and love that has, so far, been unparalleled. Love yourselves, girls!

Sustainable fashion via Chanel

IMAGE Getty Images

One great thing about 2016 is that it's been, according to the great Kylie Jenner, a year of "realizing stuff"—the need for environmentally-friendly fashion included. Spearheaded by Karl Lagerfeld, the Chanel Spring 2016 couture collection incorporated recycled paper, organic yarns, and even wood chips into its diaphanous dresses.

The year of merch

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/@champagnepapi

Drake, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Rihanna, Frank Ocean: name your fave artist, and it's highly likely they've created and released ultra-covetable tour merch in the last 12 months. TBH, the year is almost over and we're still eyeing those Kanye West Life of Pablo hoodies that were completely sold out (to no surprise).