16 Ways to Wear Hearts This Valentine's Day

You're probably rolling your eyes, like "hearts on Valentine's Day, are you serious? Can anything be more cliche?!" Yes, we're dead serious, and yes, but some cliches are just too exciting to resist. Plus, you know how we at Preview positively live for a chance to debunk any fashion myth...

So is it doable? Absolutely. Below, 16 fresh ways to (literally) wear your heart on your sleeve this Valentine's Day, care of street style's best and brightest.

IMAGE Getty Images

Slashed jeans? Nah. Take a cue from Gigi Hadid's airport ensemble and try patched ones for a change. That's one way to break up an all-black outfit!

IMAGE Getty Images

For a look that's both V-Day ready and office appropriate, pair a printed button-down with a leather pencil skirt and low-heeled pumps the way Chiara Ferragni does!

IMAGE Getty Images

There's no cooler way to wear hearts than stitched haphazardly onto an oversized denim jacket.

IMAGE Getty Images

Sometimes, more really is more. Team a heart-dotted pleated skirt with a brightly striped turtleneck, ruffled singlet, statement belt, and metallic block-heeled loafers. So Gucci!

IMAGE Getty Images

Christine Centenera knows that the key to keeping your look streamlined is by selecting prints in neutral colors.

IMAGE Getty Images

Need they say more? Behold, the ultimate Galentine's Day lewk. Heartbreakers unite!

IMAGE Getty Images

Brb, ogling this adorable cropped, puff-sleeved sweater.

IMAGE Getty Images

The sartorially-savvy way to lay your heart at your feet. Those DIY anklets, though!

IMAGE Getty Images

Pick a piece that's simple enough to go with anything in your closet, even when Valentine's has passed.

IMAGE Getty Images

Alexa Chung's Burberry clutch is the perfect way to sprinkle the print into your outfit without actually wearing it. She's got her heart in her hands!

IMAGE Getty Images

Kaleidoscopic colors make for an atypical way to don the print.

IMAGE Getty Images

Use a bright red heart (or two, care of Gucci) to add punch to an icy white look.

IMAGE Getty Images

Platform espadrilles, a mini backpack, and a wrap dress? Sounds like the perfect summer ensemble to us!

IMAGE Getty Images

We're not sure what we love more, that subtle monochrome black-and-white color blocking, or her adorable Harajuku girl aesthetic (a pleated mini! Socks and brogues!).

IMAGE Getty Images

It's a party in the back care of two very strategically-placed elbow patches. Plus points for that jumpsuit's criss-cross pinafore detail!

IMAGE Getty Images

Yes, print on print is doable here, too. Just make sure you choose complementary hues and make the most of your layering skills!