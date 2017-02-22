15 Pairs of Sunnies to Get You Ready for the Summer Sun

Since the summer sun is making its presence known, there's no better add-on to accessorize with than a good pair of shades. Aside from shielding your eyes from the sun's harsh rays, they easily up your Instagram game, enclosing your stare in a pair of chic frames that add drama and interest. Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see our picks!
IMAGE Aldo
Aldo Ceresola Sunglasses, P755, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Susto
Susto the Label Round Sunnies, P899, Susto
IMAGE Burberry
Burberry Sunglasses, P12,080, Vision Express Philippines
IMAGE Sunnies Studios
Sunnies Studios The Darla in Emerald, P399, Sunnies Studios
IMAGE Call it Spring
Call it Spring Aviators, P555, SM Aura
IMAGE Sunnies Studios
Sunnies Studios The Baxter in Rose Gold, P499, Sunnies Studios
IMAGE Armani
Emporio Armani Red Frame Sunglasses, P6710, Zalora
IMAGE River Island
River Island Clear Sunglasses, P1299, SM Aura
IMAGE Kate Spade
Kate Spade Glitter Sunglasses, P10,349, Greenbelt 3
IMAGE Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Tortoise Shell Sunnies, P6999, Vision Express Philippines
IMAGE Kimberley Eyewear
Kimberley Eyewear Sunnies with Clip-On Lenses, P799, Zalora
IMAGE Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Sunnies with Mirrored Lenses, P13,000, Vision Express Philippines
IMAGE Mango
Mango Cat Eye Sunnies, P995, SM Megamall
IMAGE Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Retro Sunglasses, P7499, Vision Express Philippines
IMAGE Ray-Ban
