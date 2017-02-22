15 Pairs of Sunnies to Get You Ready for the Summer Sun

Since the summer sun is making its presence known, there's no better add-on to accessorize with than a good pair of shades. Aside from shielding your eyes from the sun's harsh rays, they easily up your Instagram game, enclosing your stare in a pair of chic frames that add drama and interest. Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see our picks!

IMAGE Aldo

Aldo Ceresola Sunglasses, P755, Greenbelt 5



IMAGE Susto

Susto the Label Round Sunnies, P899, Susto



IMAGE Burberry

Burberry Sunglasses, P12,080, Vision Express Philippines



IMAGE Sunnies Studios

Sunnies Studios The Darla in Emerald, P399, Sunnies Studios

IMAGE Call it Spring

Call it Spring Aviators, P555, SM Aura



IMAGE Sunnies Studios

Sunnies Studios The Baxter in Rose Gold, P499, Sunnies Studios



IMAGE Armani

Emporio Armani Red Frame Sunglasses, P6710, Zalora



IMAGE River Island

River Island Clear Sunglasses, P1299, SM Aura



IMAGE Kate Spade

Kate Spade Glitter Sunglasses, P10,349, Greenbelt 3



IMAGE Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Tortoise Shell Sunnies, P6999, Vision Express Philippines



IMAGE Kimberley Eyewear

Kimberley Eyewear Sunnies with Clip-On Lenses, P799, Zalora



IMAGE Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Sunnies with Mirrored Lenses, P13,000, Vision Express Philippines



IMAGE Mango

Mango Cat Eye Sunnies, P995, SM Megamall



IMAGE Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Retro Sunglasses, P7499, Vision Express Philippines



IMAGE Ray-Ban

