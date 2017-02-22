 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Fashion | By Janey Aniban - 3 hours ago

15 Pairs of Sunnies to Get You Ready for the Summer Sun

We've rounded up the cutest pairs.
Since the summer sun is making its presence known, there's no better add-on to accessorize with than a good pair of shades. Aside from shielding your eyes from the sun's harsh rays, they easily up your Instagram game, enclosing your stare in a pair of chic frames that add drama and interest. Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see our picks! 

IMAGE Aldo

Aldo Ceresola Sunglasses, P755, Greenbelt 5

 

IMAGE Susto

Susto the Label Round Sunnies, P899, Susto

 

IMAGE Burberry

Burberry Sunglasses, P12,080, Vision Express Philippines

 

IMAGE Sunnies Studios

Sunnies Studios The Darla in Emerald, P399, Sunnies Studios

 

IMAGE Call it Spring

Call it Spring Aviators, P555, SM Aura

 

IMAGE Sunnies Studios

 

Sunnies Studios The Baxter in Rose Gold, P499, Sunnies Studios

IMAGE Armani

Emporio Armani Red Frame Sunglasses, P6710, Zalora

 

IMAGE River Island

River Island Clear Sunglasses, P1299, SM Aura

 

IMAGE Kate Spade

Kate Spade Glitter Sunglasses, P10,349, Greenbelt 3

 

IMAGE Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Tortoise Shell Sunnies, P6999, Vision Express Philippines

 

IMAGE Kimberley Eyewear

Kimberley Eyewear Sunnies with Clip-On Lenses, P799, Zalora

 

IMAGE Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Sunnies with Mirrored Lenses, P13,000, Vision Express Philippines

 

IMAGE Mango

Mango Cat Eye Sunnies, P995, SM Megamall

 

IMAGE Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Retro Sunglasses, P7499, Vision Express Philippines

 

IMAGE Ray-Ban

 

Ray-Ban Retro Sunglasses, P7499, Vision Express Philippines


