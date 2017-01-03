12 Times Marian Rivera and Baby Zia Proved They're the Best at Twinning

The internet slang “twinning” may have been coined at the beginning of 2015, but it was 2016 when the craze reached greater heights with everyone (from couples to BFFs) joining in to post their own matchy-matchy OOTDs online. And while we had our eyes on a lot of them, Marian Rivera and her daughter Baby Zia’s twinning moments clearly topped the list of our favorites!

Below are the 12 times their matching style reigned supreme in the fashion department:

1. Their very first twinning moment happened just a few weeks after #MariaLetizia was born. The two shared not only a very touching mother-daughter moment but also an identical OOTD featuring printed boho dresses in pink by local designer John Paras.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dongdantes

2. It was shortly followed by another twinning look (also by John) for the 2016 New Year’s Eve—in polka dots, of course!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

3. For her mom’s birthday celebration last year, Marian turned to another local designer, Mariane Perez, to create a set of matching floral frocks for her and Baby Zia.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

4. The same designer also made the red lace dress Zia wore on her first birthday—with a matching dress for Marian, too, obviously!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/marianeperez

5. We spotted them twinning in Dolce & Gabbana a few days later. Naturally, Zia’s taking after her mother’s lavish taste in fashion.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

6. Also from the Italian fashion house, Marian’s printed top and Zia’s dress were perfectly in sync. They even completed their matchy-matchy looks with pink purses from S'uvimol!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

7. Cute and casual on Christmas day, the mother-daughter duo once again knocked twinning out of the park with their red polka dot shirtdresses by Mariane Perez.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/marianeperez

8. Even their swimwear game is strong! During their recent family vacation in Bali, Marian and Baby Zia both wore rose-printed maillots from D&G’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

9. Not just once but twice—this time, in matching cobalt blue swimsuits!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

10. Resort dressing, anyone? Give way for the ladies in red; these two set the bar higher for mother-daughter dressing yet again.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dongdantes

11. Marian and Zia had another twinning moment in Dolce &Gabbana, both wearing foliage print dresses with white steppers to boot.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian

12. Their final matchy-matchy OOTD for 2016 blew everyone else out of the water. Donning blue and white floral frocks by Mariane Perez, the two officially defined our #twinninggoals.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therealmarian