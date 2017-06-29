10 Items You Can Wear to Your Wedding for "Something Blue"

"Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue." You'd often hear this phrase when someone is about to get married. The tradition roots back to the Victorian era when brides were believed to earn good luck in marriage by collecting these items. Something old represents continuity; something new pertains to optimism for the future; something borrowed symbolizes shared happiness; and something blue means purity, love, and fidelity.

Below, we round up blue items that can be subtly yet stylishly incorporated into your wedding look. From elegant earrings and wedding robes to reception dresses and even nail polish colors, here are 10 ways you can wear "something blue" to your special day!

IMAGE Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. Soleste Earrings, price available upon request, Shangri-La Plaza Mall

IMAGE Manolo Blahnik

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Bride 70 Blue satin jewel buckled pumps, P69,151, Mahnoloblahnik.com

IMAGE Shop LCP

Deepa Gurnani Etta Hard Headband, P13,700, Shop LCP

IMAGE Charriol

Charriol Forever colors in Deep ocean, P19,895, Greenbelt 5

IMAGE Ram jewelry

Ivy necklace, P1550, Ram Jewelry

IMAGE Seek the Uniq

La Tercera Embroidered short robe in Teal, P2450, Seek the Uniq

IMAGE Zalora

Sally Hansen Miracle gel in Sugar fix, P495, Zalora

IMAGE Miz and moxie

M&M By Ken Samudio Rose clutch, P5999, Miz and Moxie

IMAGE Zalora

Evita Peroni Maja hair pins, P1180, Zalora

IMAGE Moda Operandi

Needle & Thread Sundaze embroidered tulle gown, P22,709, Moda Operandi