10 Chic OOTDs by Jinkee Pacquiao That We'd Love to Cop

While Jinkee Pacquiao has always had a wardrobe of drool-worthy designer threads, she's more of a style star now than ever. We couldn't help but notice the chic assortment of OOTDs she's been posting on Instagram lately—they're dainty, colorful, and hard to ignore! Below, we round up 10 of her best looks that will leave you with no choice but to wholeheartedly agree.

THIS DRESS. Paired with sneakers, there's no better outfit to tour Oz in.

Jinkee plays perfect matchy-matchy with a curated wall of paintings in an ankle-grazing floral dress. So ethereal.

Gucci sweats + ripped denims + Dior slingbacks? We love!

Jinkee poses for a sweet shot with husband Manny Pacquiao on Father's Day, clad in head-to-toe pink!

This look is just the right mix of structured and laid-back.

Sure, you've got a pair of wide-leg jeans, but do you have a pair of bright red wide-leg jeans? Here's your cue to start hunting.

Jinkee's undeniably got a thing for ladylike florals, and we're not complaining.

She's also drawn to vibrant hues! This purple pantsuit is a prime example.

We love that polka-dotted collar.

A feminine jacket over distressed denim makes for a sweet way to dress down.