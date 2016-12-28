 StyleBible Preview
10 Minimalist Outfits to Ring in the New Year With

Keep things simple.
IMAGE modernlegacy.com.au
Fireworks! Champagne! No New Year's Eve is ever complete without the festivities, and for the fashion girl, no festivities are ever done without the perfect outfit. Fine, but what if said fashion girl is a minimalist at heart? What if she's not at all attracted to the season's sequined dresses and glitter-dusted accoutrements? Worry not, because nothing's chicer than keeping things simple, even in the midst of a jubilant celebration. Here, 10 solutions for welcoming 2017 in with one thing that never goes out of style: subtlety.

Velvet wrap dress + ankle boots

IMAGE Getty Images

Never has such a plush fabric looked this cooljust ask Hailey Baldwin.

Crop tank + silk trousers

IMAGE Getty Images

Ditch your usual black trousers and go for a pair in sleek gold silk.

Suede top + leather culottes + block-heeled mules

IMAGE Getty Images

Play with textures! Suede looks great against smooth leatherkeep your colors in sync for maximum chic.

Slip dress + turtleneck + flat slides

IMAGE Man Repeller

Raveena Aurora takes her nighties out for the evening, pairing this on-trend look with quirky cherry-red slides.

Pajama suit + sneakers

IMAGE Getty Images

Speaking of which, your pajamas should have a moment in the spotlight, too (team with white kicks. So street!).

White lace dress + black undies

IMAGE Getty Images

Kim Kardashian definitely knows how to play peekaboo. Here's one way to make a statement.

Oversized trapeze dress + furry slides

IMAGE Getty Images

The epitome of comfy party dressing! Peony Lim balances the slouchiness out with her reto-glam beauty look.

Fuzzy sweater + cropped palazzo pants + platforms

IMAGE Getty Images

Yasmin Sewell has officially made cropped palazzo pants a thing. We love that beautiful green hue!

Knit dress + matching pants

IMAGE Getty Images

Yoyo Cao makes a case for both head-to-toe matchy and the dress-over-pants trend! Slay.

Pleated midi skirt + knee-high boots

IMAGE Getty Images

Finally, a chance to bust out those knee-highs you've been dying to wear! Pair with a pleated midi like Nika Huk's.

