10 Dainty Knits That Will Make You Fall in Love With Cardigans Again

You may or may not associate cardigans with old ladies and cranky school principals, but—we're claiming it—may those notions disappear forever. We're making a case for this old favorite! After all, trends come and go, and all the cardigan needs is a sugar-sweet spin in the right direction. Below, 10 cozy, pretty pieces that are out to prove that the cardigan is back and better than ever. Get shopping!

Zara Frill sleeve cardigan, P1495, Greenbelt 5

Mango Ribboned cardigan, P2995, PowerPlant Mall

Topshop Tier-sleeve cardigan, P2815, SM Aura

Theory Cold-shoulder cardigan, $618, net-a-porter.com

Miss Selfridge Flare-sleeved cardigan, P1750, SM Aura

Zara Pearl-embellished cardigan, P1995, Greenbelt 5

H&M Ruffled cardigan, P1990, SM Mega Fashion Hall

Givenchy Draped cotton-blend cardigan, P89,875, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing

Sfera Boxy cardigan, P3195, SM Makati

Boutique Moschino Bow contrast cardigan, $391, net-a-porter.com