10 Dainty Knits That Will Make You Fall in Love With Cardigans Again

You may or may not associate cardigans with old ladies and cranky school principals, but—we're claiming it—may those notions disappear forever. We're making a case for this old favorite! After all, trends come and go, and all the cardigan needs is a sugar-sweet spin in the right direction. Below, 10 cozy, pretty pieces that are out to prove that the cardigan is back and better than ever. Get shopping!
IMAGE Zara
Zara Frill sleeve cardigan, P1495, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE Mango
Mango Ribboned cardigan, P2995, PowerPlant Mall
IMAGE Topshop
Topshop Tier-sleeve cardigan, P2815, SM Aura
IMAGE net-a-porter.com
Theory Cold-shoulder cardigan, $618, net-a-porter.com
IMAGE Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge Flare-sleeved cardigan, P1750, SM Aura
IMAGE Zara
Zara Pearl-embellished cardigan, P1995, Greenbelt 5
IMAGE H&M
H&M Ruffled cardigan, P1990, SM Mega Fashion Hall
IMAGE Givenchy
Givenchy Draped cotton-blend cardigan, P89,875, Shangri-la Plaza East Wing
IMAGE Sfera
Sfera Boxy cardigan, P3195, SM Makati
IMAGE net-a-porter.com
Boutique Moschino Bow contrast cardigan, $391, net-a-porter.com