You Have to See This Field of LED Roses in Cebu

If you're a K-drama fanatic (like many of us at Preview HQ), chances are you've seen a romantic scene or two shot in the midst of Dongdaemun Design Plaza's 20,000 light-up LED flowers.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/10000rosescafe

Newsflash! Now you won't need to book a plane ticket to Seoul, South Korea to get those flourescent feels, because the 10,000 Roses Cafe in Cebu is having its grand opening tomorrow, February 14! Just in time for Valentine's, natch.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/khaiwanders

The 10,000 Roses Cafe's front porch features a flower bed of, well, 10,000 LED-illuminated roses that shine bright white at night (rhyme totally intended).

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nielcanrad

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wanderingsushee

Ready for that picture-perfect leading lady moment? Take a trip to Cordova, Cebu and visit the 10,000 Roses Cafe. We're right behind you!