We Just Found the Perfect Place for a Staycation With You and Your Girls!

You don't have to be single to celebrate Galentine's Day with your ladies! After all, no one else can shower you with love the way they do. Get some serious girl time at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila—trust us, from experience, there's no other place to have the staycation of a lifetime. See for yourself below!

Check in at noon, then head over to Le Bar for some high tea.

You're a set of well-bred ladies, after all. Just look at those mouthwatering canapes!

Here's an idea: why not get matching manicures done at Nail Artisan?

We picked a disco-ready, glitter-dusted deep plum shade.

Go for a night swim (with a spectacular view of Manila Bay!) in Sofitel's sprawling pool area.

Dinner time! Start off a sumptuous meal at Spirals with a salad...

...then select a delicious miso-wakame crusted baked salmon fillet for the main course.

Your childhood friends will adore the idea of having candy-by-the-gram for dessert. Just like the old days!

Tip: If you're ordering drinks, Sofitel's specialty is the Blue Sensation mocktail, which is made with blueberries and calamansi. According to our bartender, it's even excellent for the skin, too!

Sofitel's rooms are cozy as they are spacious—perfect for that movie marathon sleepover.

Rise and shine! When you and the girls wake up in the morning, you can either head to Spirals for the breakfast buffet, or order in.

If you ask us, there's nothing like breakfast in bed. Room service!

Got time to spare before check-out? Book a Hydrating Facial or a Marrakech Sweetness massage at Le Spa. Tbh, we never wanted to leave!