 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Culture | By - 10 hours ago

Where to Get the Most Unique Flower Arrangements This Valentine's Day

Nope, no boring bouquets here!
Where to Get the Most Unique Flower Arrangements This Valentine's Day
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lizasoberano
Nope, no boring bouquets here!
Shares
Pin
Comments

Either you looove receiving flowers or you just don'tin any case, we're pretty sure that these unique bouquets will have you ooh-ing and aah-ing. The best part? You can find them right in the metro! Below, five of Preview's favorite florists and why we'll be running to them this Valentine's.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/craftedlove

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/craftedlove

CRAFTED LOVE

IG: @craftedlove

What to look for: Masterfully handmade paper flowers

Now you can stop complaining that flowers just, like, die. Crafted Love specializes in the most astoundingly realistic-looking paper flowers we've ever seen, from single stems to bigger bunches.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fioramanila

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/fioramanila

FIORA MANILA

IG: @fioramanila

What to look for: Personalized message boxes

You can have pretty much anything inscribed onto Fiora's cylindrical flower boxes. Sending one over to a fave girlfriend? We suggest the classic "Get in loser, we're going shopping" just for laughs.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lanai_manila

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lanai_manila

LANAI MANILA

IG: @lanai_manila

What to look for: Rare blooms flown in from Holland

Heart-shaped wreaths? Beautifully-draped basketed bouquets? Lanai's got you. Be sure to visit their store along Chino Roces in Makatiit's a cafe, a flower shop, and a fashion boutique!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/petalier_

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/petalier_

PETALIER

IG: @petalier_

What to look for: Flower boxes that come with macaron drawers

...no, seriously. Petalier knows that if you really like someone, you'd send them both flowers and a little sweet treat. After all, there's no quicker way to the heart than through the stomach! Check out their glass-boxed single rainbow roses, too.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/teamofloristeria

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/teamofloristeria

TE AMO FLORISTERIA

IG: @teamofloristeria

What to look for: Tiny gardens inside rotating musical globes

Yes, these arrangements spin and sing. If you're not into doling out song numbers, Te Amo has a signature selection of mini glass-housed blooms for your enchantment, as well as forest-inspired boxed blossoms for simpler tastes.

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Valentine’s Day Ootds For Every Relationship Status
Valentine’s Day Ootds For Every Relationship Status
9 Practical Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend This Valentine's Day
9 Practical Gift Ideas For Your Boyfriend This Valentine's Day
Saladbox X Benefit Cosmetics Has The Perfect Valentine Surprise For You
Saladbox X Benefit Cosmetics Has The Perfect Valentine Surprise For You

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , ,
COMMENTS