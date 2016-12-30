Where the It Girls Will Be Dining Next

Manila’s dining scene is getting bigger and more exciting by the second, with new restaurants popping up seemingly every week. The latest you’re bound to see often on your social media feeds is Foo’d by Davide Oldani, an offshoot of one Michelin-starred restaurant D’O in Cornaredo, Italy, which is popular for its inventive food and affordable pricing (which also makes its seats notoriously difficult to reserve).

IMAGE Foodee Global Concepts

IMAGE Foodee Global Concepts

IMAGE Foodee Global Concepts

Since it was brought in by Foodee Global Concepts (the same restaurant group that opened Sunnies Café, Todd English, and Tim Ho Wan) in partnership with Nico Bolzico (“I’m Solenn’s husband,” he charmingly introduces himself), it’s bound to be the It Girls’ next lunch and dinner spot.

IMAGE Foodee Global Concepts

IMAGE Foodee Global Concepts

IMAGE Foodee Global Concepts

Chef Davide Oldani is known for his “Cucina Pop” style—his brand of contemporary Italian cuisine that mixes tradition with innovation. Expect dishes like Risotto Milanese, Cacio e Pepe and Iberico Pork Ribs, as well as the super Instagrammable Cipolla Caramelata (caramelized onion tart) and Lemon Curd. Foo’d offers these in a three-course set menu for P800, and if you’re feeling a bit more peckish, you can opt for the four-course set menu at P1200. Affordable date night or girls’ night option with a bonus It Girl sighting? Why not.

Foo’d is located at G/F Shangri-La BGC