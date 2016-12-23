This is What Happens When You Stare at Your Phone All Day

We live in a time where technology is one of its driving forces. We find ourselves facing digital screens—your smart phone, tablet or computer screen—more than we actually interact with humans. While it seems to be the norm now, it may pose some danger to our health.

Okay, so screens now use LCD, unlike the cathode ray tubes that emit UV rays that may harm the skin. So while that’s one less damaging effect to worry about, we still have other things to be concerned with. Aside from self-alienation, being stuck to your digital screens is believed to be a reason for the skin to wrinkle and sag. Although it’s not proven, squinting over the small screen can help form fine lines along your eye area.

Prolonged exposure can cause digital eyestrain. From long hours at work to binge watching on Netflix, there’s not one long moment our eyes aren’t glued to any screen. This causes our eyes to feel dry and sometimes we get headaches.

This happens because we are overexposed to blue lights from our LCD screens. Although blue light is found everywhere, the type that is emitted from our digital screens is actually more dangerous as it is among the shortest and highest energy wavelengths in the visible light spectrum. Because of this, they flicker more than the other wavelengths, and affect our vision, too.

Moreover, blue light can boost alertness and elevate moods. So when you use your phone before going to sleep, you’ll have a harder time falling asleep as your body and brain gets the signal to wake up at the wrong time. This leads to the disruption of your sleep cycle, and upset the time when your body is supposed to regenerate itself.

Technology now allows for you to adjust your screen settings (like in Apple) from having bright light to warmer colors that are aimed to have a lesser impact on your natural body clock. But as we know, the best way to combat the short term and long term adverse effects of digital screen exposure is to let your eyes rest. Take short breaks every now and then to help your eyes readjust and relax a bit. And time spent away from work, may be used for other activities that don’t require you to look at digital screens.

Time to put the phone down, ladies.