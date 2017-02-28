Check Out What's Inside Wanderland's Star Wanderer Kit

Wanderland Music Festival is finally happening this weekend! And Star Wanderer ticket holders are in for a treat. Apart from having exclusive access to the Star Lounge viewing deck, express entrance, VIP restrooms, and complimentary drinks, they’ll also be the first ones to get their hands on Wanderland’s merchandise, sponsor freebies, and more.

Below are the perks of your Star Wanderer ticket, available for only P8000 (plus ticket service charge). Did we mention that it comes with a Wanderland tote, too?

IMAGE Wanderland Fest

What's more, 100 lucky Star Wanderers will find a limited edition New Era bucket hat in their kits!

Get your tickets now, and join the fun happening this Saturday, March 4 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds, Block 30, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

See you there!