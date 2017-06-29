Step Inside the Magical World of Toruk: The First Flight

It takes months of preparation and research to orchestrate a show as grand as Cirque du Soleil’s Toruk: The First Flight. Held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, it’s a lively show of astounding acrobats and vivid visuals that take inspiration from the Academy Award-winning director James Cameron’s film Avatar.

There are several crucial factors that make it the majestic production that it is. MAC and Ben Nye, Cirque’s official makeup sponsors, are responsible for creating the five special blues in the show to match the makeup with the costume. "Every day, we have the same makeup for every show. We have about five different shades of blue, actually," says Domenic Taylor, one of the performance artists.

Guilia Piolanti, who plays Tsyal, also reveals that the cast themselves do their own makeup. “I’m pretty slow [so it takes me] one hour and a half [to do my] makeup and around half an hour to put on the costume,” says Guilia.

