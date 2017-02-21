This Model Is 61 Years Old and She Still Looks Amazing in a Bikini

The thing about achieving life goals is that it has no expiration date. As long as you set your mind to it, you can never be too young or too old to pursue a dream and turn it into a reality. Such is the case for Yazemeenah Rossi, a 61-year-old model who proves that age indeed is just a number.

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

She may already be a grandmother of two, but make no mistake: Yazemeenah is aging as beautifully as a woman possibly could. She takes good care of herself and has a healthy wellness routine that includes yoga, fresh and self-prepared organic meals, lots of water intake, plus a positive approach to life.

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

"I always lived a more or less healthy lifestyle. Year after year I’ve refined my awareness of what’s good for me and what’s not. But happiness is what makes you glow, not just the healthy food you put in your body," Yazemeenah shares in an interview with The Telegraph. "It’s not fun to see your skin going down and becoming less toned, but the nice, fascinating side of aging gives you a strong feeling of inner power totally unknown before."

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

"I [have been practicing yoga for] more than 30 years. I am not very flexible, but I enjoy it a lot. Yoga is not about perfection; it is about making your body happy through poses to discover unknown spaces and possibilities in a very subtle way."

IMAGE instagram.com/yazemeenah

"#simplefood #healthybreakfast"

The French-born model has already appeared on the pages of several fashion magazines from all over the world and has also posed for brands like Marks & Spencer and JD Williams. Just last year, Yazemeenah also starred in a barrier-breaking swimsuit campaign, a collaboration between online specialty shop The Dreslyn and lingerie house Land of Women that aims to make a statement against "hyper-sexualized imagery" in existing swimwear lines.

As to why she was chosen to become the face of the campaign, The Dreslyn founder Brooke Taylor Corcia tells Huffington Post, "This is a woman who radiates health and vitality. She’s confident, she’s a visual artist, [and] she takes care of herself."

IMAGE The Dreslyn/Land of Women

IMAGE The Dreslyn/Land of Women

IMAGE The Dreslyn/Land of Women

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stunning!