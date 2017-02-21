These Photos Will Make You Want to Book a Trip to Japan, Stat!

It's around late March or early April that our feeds get peppered with posts of cherry blossoms from Japan. That's because the famous sakura flowers bloom during springtime around those months. But there's a small town outside of Tokyo called Kawazu where spring comes early and the flowers bloom around February. And this town has 8,000 cherry blossoms trees!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/myuz
And the trees in Kawazu belong to a unique variety that blooms earlier than the others.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/tsumizo
What's more, the town is just two hours away (by train) from Tokyo.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/bambiiiyor
The tourists have the option to ride the locomotive train and go around the area where they'll get to spot and smell the flowers.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mika05011972
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_nkyk_
And some Japanese white-eye birds, too.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/erisiaastrology
And if you think going there at night is totally useless, here's a photo that proves it otherwise.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/irodori
BRB, off to Japan!
*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.