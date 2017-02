You've already met 15 of Manila's stylish gents. This time around, allow them to dazzle you with their cheesiest pick-up lines! Whether you're single or not, trust us when we tell you that you won't be able to resist smiling while watching this. After all, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to be mushy, won't you agree?

Produced by Gab Gutierrez

Video by Delano Agapito

Makeup by Christine Mamalio

Hair by Zarry Borbon