There's a Korean Food Festival Happening in Manila Right Now

There's a Korean Food Festival Happening in Manila Right Now
From February 21 to 27, Novotel Manila Araneta Center's all-day dining destination Food Exchange Manila is celebrating Korea's rich culinary heritage in partnership with Novotel ambassador Seoul Gangnam, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and the Korean Cultural Center. If you love Korean food just like we do, we suggest you take a tasteful trip to Go Gangnam: A K-Food Festival!

The week-long event features dishes by chef Kim Jong Man, who flew all the way from South Korea to share his sumptuous creations. Look out for all your favoritesjapchae, bibimbap, kimchi rice, gaji namul, bulgogi, and more! Our mouths are watering already.

What are you waiting for? Contact Novotel Manila Araneta Center at (02) 990 7888 for inquiries and reservations!

