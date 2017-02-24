The It Girls Are Making Us Want to Fly to Niseko, Japan

Just as our Manila summer is beginning to heat up, the It Girls are cooling down in a major way—and we mean literally. They've been giving us a seriously envy-inducing case of negative-degree feels with their Niseko, Japan vacay snaps! Consider this real-life winter wonderland as your next travel destination, because while this isn't exactly sweather weather (more like five-thermals-and-three-parkas weather, actually), the pristine, snowy scenery is enough to make us buy that plane ticket, stat!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jessicadiazwilson

Jess Wilson shares this photo on Instagram—the perfect introduction to their wintry getaway.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

First-time skiier Isabelle Daza strikes a pose before hitting the slopes! We're loving her white-and-khaki color-coordinated look, too.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jessicadiazwilson

A snowy styling trick from Jess and beau Moritz Gastl: if you want to stand out, red looks fantastic against Niseko's icy white!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/solennheussaff

Oh, and did we mention the food? That steaming bowl of Grand Hirafu Niseko's shabu-shabu must've tasted amazing after a long day out in the cold!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/solennheussaff

Salmon eggs on seaweed rice? A million yeses.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

We'd love to wake up to this view, too!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/solennheussaff

The ultimate cuddle weather! Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff make the most of it, posing for this sweet snap.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

Niseko's forests are obviously the perfect background for all those couple photos you've been meaning to take. Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff get cozy in subzero temperatures, too!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

Isabelle and mom Gloria Diaz squeeze in some quality bonding time in the cold!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/solennheussaff

What It Girls trip would be complete without a good laugh, care of Nico? "Dying of laughter with this guy who thought it was smart to take off his board while on top. Found it 30 minutes later," Solenn captions this snow-powdered selfie. These two are hilarious.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovemartine

Martine Cajucom's got a keen eye for details, posting this photo of a ski rental shop's vintage photo-peppered wall.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovemartine

Ski-ready beauty look? Martine's got you. Try a monochrome color scheme—in this case, orange lips and tangerine-tinted eyelids (and a matching beanie). Love!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovemartine

Martine and boyfriend Cliff Ho wave hello, inviting you to visit Niseko, too! We're right behind you guys.