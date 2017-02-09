Thailand's Got a Surprise for You at the PTAA Travel Expo 2017

Be sure to drop by the 24th Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Travel Expo 2017, because aside from awe-inspiring jetset deals, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has got something up their sleeve.

This year, the Thailand invites Filipinos once again to visit their country! TAT will be present at the PTAA Travel Expo 2017 to showcase what amazing Thailand has to offer. At the much-awaited travel fair, to be held at SMX Pasay on February 10-12, attendees can avail of huge discounts for the most exciting Thailand travel packages.

IMAGE Tourism Authority of Thailand

Okay, raise a hand if you've always harbored a massive crush on Thai actor Mario Maurer! Buckle up, because as an added bonus, those who purchase Thailand travel packages from any of the participating agencies will get a chance to win a 4-night, 3-day trip to Bangkok, where they will also be whisked to a special dinner cruise to meet Mario Maurer himself.

IMAGE Tourism Authority of Thailand

Ready? This year's PTAA Travel Expo will be held at SMX Pasay on February 10-12, 2017.