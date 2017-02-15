Tagalog Pick-up Lines with Lauren Reid

 StyleBible Preview
We’ve officially caught the Valentine fever here at Preview HQ, and we’re not planning on ending this sugary sweet streak without introducing our Celebrity Guest Editor this February. Joining us this month of love, we have none than It girl on the rise, Lauren Reid!

Of course, what better way to kick things off with this certified Preview girl than with a fun little challenge? So in line with Valentine’s day, we asked Lauren for her best attempt to sweep guys off their feet with the cheesiest Tagalog pick-up lines she can think of—you’ll be surprised to know that she actually has some classic favorites up her sleeve! Play the video below and watch her nail our #PreviewChallenge with her irresistible Aussie accent.

Produced by Marj Ramos and Steph Sison

Video by Jericson Jabar

Cameraman Bea Mercado

Assisted by Aaron Ongkingco

Edited by Graziela Santiago

Clothes from Esme Palaganas and Forever 21

