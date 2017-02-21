Here's How You Can Donate School Supplies to the Children in Syria

The ongoing war in Syria has not stopped Syrian children from pursuing their education. In fact, many still risk their lives just to go to school everyday, despite the severe lack of supplies. But here's the good news: we, Preview girls and boys, can help!

Thanks to Firas Abboud (a.k.a. Preview's biggest fan!), we now have a way to help Syrian children with their schooling. He started a project to collect donations in the form of school supplies for these young students, and whatever he manages to solicit will be sent to Syria in a few months through the help of his uncle who frequents the country. To know more about it, we asked Firas about his startup project in the interview below.

Hi Firas! First of all, how did you come up with the idea of this project?

"Initially, all I wanted was for the war to end so that I could hopefully see my dad again. The peace in Syria meant finding my personal peace. All I could do was wait. However, when I found out about the death of my cousin, I knew that waiting wasn't going to cut it. I had to take action. My cousin was shot in the head by a stray bullet when he was on his way home from school. Since then, I dedicated my college education to him. After graduating for the two of us, I had this feeling that I had to do more. Following my passion for education, I decided to help kids in Syria get through school by donating school supplies."

What kind of school supplies do you suggest for us to donate?

"Of course, any kind would be a great help for the kids. To be more specific, however, I suggest the basics - notebooks, pens, pencils, coloring materials and schoolbags."

Where in Syria will the supplies be shipped to?

"For now, the supplies will be distributed in Damascus. In the long run, it would be great to target the entire country and help as many kids as possible."

Until when can people send over donations?

"Well, I'm planning to gather as much as I can until June. However, I'd like everyone to know that there is no deadline! Like learning, helping should never stop. As long as there's someone out there willing to help, I will always be humbled and blessed to be the channel."

How can anyone who's interested to donate contact you?

"They can contact me on Facebook (Firas Abboud), via email (firabboud@gmail.com) or SMS (09069189669)."

Where will you be posting updates about the donations?

"I'll actually be starting a blog dedicated to this project. Please do visit toeducationandbeyond.wordpress.com!"

Time to pitch in, guys and girls!