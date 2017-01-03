 StyleBible Preview
Preview December 2016 - January 2017 Pia Wurtzbach Reigns as She Headlines Our Annual Best Dressed Issue|Read more »
Culture | By - 2 hours ago

17 Quotes to Inspire You in the New Year

New year, new perspective!
17 Quotes to Inspire You in the New Year
IMAGE trend2wear.com, bornandraisedeastcoast.tumblr.com, INSTAGRAM/gaby.isabel5, october-afternoons.tumblr.com
New year, new perspective!
Shares
Pin
Comments

As we move into the new year, it brings us to recollect what has been and gives us a chance to recalibrate our lives, geared to the future we aim. And so, we've rounded up inspirational quotes not just to give you a little nudge, but to remind you that you matter. Most importantly, this 2017, you don't have to have a "new me," you just need to change your perspective. Scroll down to see our favorites!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gaby.isabel5

IMAGE sheisrecovering.com

IMAGE PINTEREST/Carmen Monica

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kbousq

IMAGE quoteburd.com

IMAGE Pinterest/Holly Casto

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/quotesforlife4183

IMAGE loubis-and-champagne.tumblr.com

IMAGE thedailyquotes.com

IMAGE funsubstance.com

IMAGE october-afternoons.tumblr.com

IMAGE trend2wear.com

IMAGE happyherbivore.com

IMAGE spotebi.com

IMAGE quoteswords.com

IMAGE yourtango.com

IMAGE bornandraisedeastcoast.tumblr.com

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
30 New Year's Eve Party Dresses To Ring In 2017
30 New Year's Eve Party Dresses To Ring In 2017
What To Eat For Your New Year's Detox
What To Eat For Your New Year's Detox
10 Minimalist Outfits To Ring In The New Year With
10 Minimalist Outfits To Ring In The New Year With
How Your Fave Celebs Welcomed The New Year In Style
How Your Fave Celebs Welcomed The New Year In Style

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , ,
COMMENTS