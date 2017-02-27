Oscars 2017: The Complete List of Winners

We have reached the pinnacle of the awards season. Are you ready to find out if your bets have won a coveted Academy Award? Then scroll down to see the full list of this year's Oscar winners!

Best Picture - Moonlight

Best Director - Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Viola Davis (Fences)

Cinematography - La La Land

Costume Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Production Design - La La Land

Animated Feature Film - Zootopia

Documentary (Feature) - O.J.: Made in America

Documentary (Short Subject) - The White Helmets

Animated Short Film - Piper

Live Action Short Film - Sing

Foreign Language Film - The Salesman

Fim Editing - Hacksaw Ridge

Makeup and Hairstyling - Suicide Squad

Music (Original Score) - La La Land

Music (Original Song) - City of Stars (La La Land)

Sound Editing - Arrival

Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge

Visual Effects - The Jungle Book

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Moonlight

Writing (Original Screenplay) - Manchester by the Sea

Congratulations, everyone!