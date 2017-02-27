Oscars 2017: The Complete List of Winners

We have reached the pinnacle of the awards season. Are you ready to find out if your bets have won a coveted Academy Award? Then scroll down to see the full list of this year's Oscar winners!
Best Picture - Moonlight
Best Director - Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Viola Davis (Fences)
Cinematography - La La Land
Costume Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production Design - La La Land
Animated Feature Film - Zootopia
Documentary (Feature) - O.J.: Made in America
Documentary (Short Subject) - The White Helmets
Animated Short Film - Piper
Live Action Short Film - Sing
Foreign Language Film - The Salesman
Fim Editing - Hacksaw Ridge
Makeup and Hairstyling - Suicide Squad
Music (Original Score) - La La Land
Music (Original Song) - City of Stars (La La Land)
Sound Editing - Arrival
Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge
Visual Effects - The Jungle Book
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Moonlight
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Manchester by the Sea
