Culture | By Nicole Arcano and Steph Sison - 4 hours ago

Oscars 2017: The Complete List of Winners

Check out who bagged the most awards!
IMAGE ABC.com
We have reached the pinnacle of the awards season. Are you ready to find out if your bets have won a coveted Academy Award? Then scroll down to see the full list of this year's Oscar winners!

Best Picture - Moonlight

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Best Director - Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Emma Stone (La La Land)

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Viola Davis (Fences)

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Cinematography - La La Land

Costume Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Production Design - La La Land

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Animated Feature Film - Zootopia

Documentary (Feature) - O.J.: Made in America

Documentary (Short Subject) - The White Helmets

Animated Short Film - Piper

Live Action Short Film - Sing

Foreign Language Film - The Salesman

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Fim Editing - Hacksaw Ridge

Makeup and Hairstyling - Suicide Squad

Music (Original Score) - La La Land

Music (Original Song) - City of Stars (La La Land)

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Sound Editing - Arrival

Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge

Visual Effects - The Jungle Book

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Moonlight

Writing (Original Screenplay) - Manchester by the Sea

IMAGE oscar.go.com

Congratulations, everyone!

