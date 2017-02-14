Nico Bolzico Spoofs Erwan Heussaff and Erwan Fights Back by Subtitling Nico's Video

Yesterday, Erwan Heussaff posted a video of himself giving a lesson on how to say commonly mispronounced French fashion brands, simultaneously melting the hearts of women everywhere.

If you thought that was cute, wait until you see Nico Bolzico's response. In a video posted on his Instagram, Erwan's Argentinian brother-in-law gives a lesson on how to pronounce words like arbol, telefono, and Spanish retail brand Zara.

The funnyman strikes again and he cracks us up EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

EDIT: Okay, so as of now, Erwan just posted a subtitled version of Nico's video, and it just might rival the original. Watch it below!

So, who wins funniest video for you guys this week?