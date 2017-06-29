It’s official: Nadine Lustre is FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the Philippines!

After landing on the third spot last year, the 23-year-old actress finally ascends to the throne where she belongs—this 2017, FHM hails Nadine as the country’s sexiest woman alive.

The men’s magazine’s official announcement says it best: “This year's 100 Sexiest goes down in FHM lore as one of the most fiercely fought, with fandoms slugging it out to take their idols straight to the top. And emerging victorious in the battle for the honor to be called Philippines' Sexiest is multimedia princess Nadine Lustre.”

Needless to say, we couldn't agree more! We’ve always thought that this certified #ImAPreviewGirl has what it takes to bag the much-coveted sexiest title, and we could go on all day enumerating all the reasons why (as if her bikini photos on Instagram aren’t proof enough). The truth is, Nadine not only looks the part, she also exudes sexiness even in her own little ways—she’s a trendsetter with a unique personal style (she was in our Preview Best Dressed List too, remember?), she's talented and successful in her own right, and she's not one to shy away from speaking her mind.

Joining Nadine in the top 10 are Kim Domingo, Rhian Ramos, Jessy Mendiola, Ellen Adarna, Jennylyn Mercado, Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, Maine Mendoza, and Solenn Heussaff. The full list of FHM 100 Sexiest Women will be out in their July 2017 issue.

Congratulations, Nadz! You totally deserve it!