My Gay Best Friend: Miss Universe Viewing Party

Here's what happens when you gather Miss U fanatics together in one room.
IMAGE Kim Wee Ebol
We all love to spend time with our GBF a.k.a. "gay best friend." Which is why, in the first episode of our fun new video series, we asked three pairs of pageant-loving BFFs (publicist and blogger Mark Sablan and Marie France's Media and PR Group Head NJ Torres; makeup artist Jigs Mayuga and Jesi Mendez Salon's operations manager Nica Mendez; and fashion designer Jot Losa and entrepreneur Kam Chiu) to spend the night at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila during the eve of Miss Universe 2016. They watched the show live at the luxury hotel's Opera Suite, and what ensued was a morning of boisterous laughter, a sing-a-long to Boyz II Men, and a shocking crowning moment like no other. 

Watch the video below and see how it went!

