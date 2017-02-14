 StyleBible Preview
Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil Are Engaged!

"Best Valentine's Day ever!"
"Best Valentine's Day ever!"
Just when we thought Valentine’s Day couldn’t get any sweeter, Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil raised the bar even higher—that's right, ladies and gents, you are now looking at the newly engaged celebrity couple!

The two recently flew to Japan to celebrate V-Day, and the iconic Tokyo Dome served as the perfect venue for Rob to get down on one knee and finally pop the question. Naturally, Maxene took it to Instagram to announce the good news!

Now we just can't wait to see the rock on Maxine's finger. Congratulations to our favorite sneakerhead couple!

