Maureen Wroblewitz Catches Tyra Banks' Attention on Instagram

Every aspiring model could only dream of catching the attention of Tyra Banks, the creator of America's Next Top Model and the ultimate top model herself. As for the newly-crowned Asia's Next Top Model Maureen Wroblewitz, that dream is a dream no more.

Last weekend, Tyra surprised the Filipina-German beauty by commenting on one of her Instagram posts. She wrote, "Pinoy Queen! Mama TyTy is so proud of you!" under Maureen's post featuring her NYLON Singapore cover.

Maureen saw the comment and immediately took it to Instastories to share the news.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mauwrob

She could barely hold it together on Twitter, too!

How cool is that? We're so happy for you, Maureen!