Here's a First Look at Margaret Zhang's New Book

If you're an avid reader of Margaret Zhang's blog, Shine by Three, then prepare to get your hands on its cousin. The fashion multi-hyphenate is releasing In the Youth of Fury, a book of visual essays that doubles as her first solo print venture.

IMAGE Margaret Zhang

Margaret goes in-depth in the volume about her generation's biggest issues in the tone of her 7-year-old blog, and pays homage to her Australian roots through her images. In her interview with i-D, the photographer shares that even the clothes worn by her models were by Australian designers in order to give the reader a taste of her home country.

IMAGE Margaret Zhang

IMAGE Eastland

There will only be 1000 copies of the book to be sold, and with the kind of quality you can expect from Margaret Zhang, it'll probably sell out fast.

Learn more about the book here.