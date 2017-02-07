Kylie Minogue Wins Trademark Battle Against Kylie Jenner

Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has won the lawsuit against reality star Kylie Jenner over the trademark of their shared name.

In 2014, Kylie Jenner filed a trademark application for the name Kylie that would seek protection for it when it came to advertisments and endorsement services.

But, Kylie Minogue filed an opposition case to Kylie Jenner's application as it would cause confusion over her brand. The singer pointed out that she is an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist" whose name has been trademarked across different music recordings and merchandise, while Kylie Jenner is "a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character." Yikes.

Kylie Minogue has been in the business for 30 years and has been running a site under the name Kylie.com since 1996. With this, the US Patent and Trademark Office ultimately rejected Kylie Jenner's claim but she is reportedly planning for an appeal.

Kylie Minogue also owns trademarks for terms like Kylie Minogue Darling, Lucky–the Kylie Minogue musical, and Kylie Minogue.