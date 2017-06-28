 StyleBible Preview
Culture | By Steph Sison - A day ago

Justin Bieber Is Bringing His Purpose Concert Tour to Manila

We have the deets!
Justin Bieber Is Bringing His Purpose Concert Tour to Manila
Following the announcements that Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Styles are coming to Manila, we're again thrilled to know that Justin Bieber will be bringing his concert tour to the country, as well.

Justin's Purpose Tour will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on September 30. His ticket prices are as follows: VIP Standing, P17,850; Lower Box A Premium, P15,750; Lower Box A Regular, P12,600; Lower Box B Premium, P10,500; Lower Box B Regular, P8400; Upper Box A, P5250; Upper Box B Premium, P4200; Upper Box B Regular, P3150; Upper Box B Sides, P1575. 

While waiting for his tickets to go on sale this July 9, you may want to run to your nearest Oxygen store to stock up on some Bieber merch to wear to his concert! The local brand recently collaborated with the singer for his first ever street wear collection featuring a range of tees, sweaters, and jackets emblazoned with Justin's song lyrics and name.

Justin visited the country for his My World Tour six years ago and then came back in 2013 to help Yolanda typhoon victims in Tacloban.

Get ready, Beliebers!

