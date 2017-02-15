 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Culture | By - 2 hours ago

This Instagram Couple's Romantic Getaway Will Make You Want to Explore the Philippines

They're the same travel bloggers who had that creepy copycat, btw.
This Instagram Couple's Romantic Getaway Will Make You Want to Explore the Philippines
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/doyoutravel
They're the same travel bloggers who had that creepy copycat, btw.
Shares
Pin
Comments

The couple that travels together, stays together. At least, that's what bloggers Jack Morris (@doyoutravel) and Lauren Bullen (@gypsea_lust) teach us every time they post photos from their getaways. You probably remember them—the travel bloggers who had a creepy copycat, does that ring a bell?

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
A Travel Blogger Discovers A Creepy Copycat Who Follows Her Around The World To Imitate Her Photos
A Travel Blogger Discovers A Creepy Copycat Who Follows Her Around The World To Imitate Her Photos

Anyhow, we were extra excited to see that the Insta duo spent Valentine's day in the Philippines this year! For more than a week now, they've been documenting our tropical paradise with their usual breathaking shots. Even locals won't be safe from the travel bug after scrolling through their feed! Check out some of their photos below:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

They spent V-day at the beach!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

Lauren ticked this daredevil task off her bucket list, too!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust, doyoutravel

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust, doyoutravel

Check out their matching travel snaps! (Nope, these weren't from their copycat.)

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/doyoutravel

What would paradise be without puppies, right?

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

Fruit shopping has never looked this Instaworthy!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

Jack says this waterfall is his favorite hidden gem in the country, and we can definitely see why.

Check out more of their PH travel snaps on their Instagram accounts!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
5 International Travel Destinations To Visit Based On Local Teleseryes
5 International Travel Destinations To Visit Based On Local Teleseryes
Confessions Of A First-time Traveler
Confessions Of A First-time Traveler
Meet The First Ever Female To Travel Around The World, And She's Only 27 Years Old
Meet The First Ever Female To Travel Around The World, And She's Only 27 Years Old
A Travel Blogger Discovers A Creepy Copycat Who Follows Her Around The World To Imitate Her Photos
A Travel Blogger Discovers A Creepy Copycat Who Follows Her Around The World To Imitate Her Photos

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
This Couple Traveled The World, Took Photos, And Got Married
This Couple Traveled The World, Took Photos, And Got Married
Confessions Of A First-time Traveler
Confessions Of A First-time Traveler
Meet The First Ever Female To Travel Around The World, And She's Only 27 Years Old
Meet The First Ever Female To Travel Around The World, And She's Only 27 Years Old
A Travel Blogger Discovers A Creepy Copycat Who Follows Her Around The World To Imitate Her Photos
A Travel Blogger Discovers A Creepy Copycat Who Follows Her Around The World To Imitate Her Photos

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , ,
COMMENTS