This Instagram Couple's Romantic Getaway Will Make You Want to Explore the Philippines

The couple that travels together, stays together. At least, that's what bloggers Jack Morris (@doyoutravel) and Lauren Bullen (@gypsea_lust) teach us every time they post photos from their getaways. You probably remember them—the travel bloggers who had a creepy copycat, does that ring a bell?

Anyhow, we were extra excited to see that the Insta duo spent Valentine's day in the Philippines this year! For more than a week now, they've been documenting our tropical paradise with their usual breathaking shots. Even locals won't be safe from the travel bug after scrolling through their feed! Check out some of their photos below:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

They spent V-day at the beach!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

Lauren ticked this daredevil task off her bucket list, too!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust, doyoutravel

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust, doyoutravel

Check out their matching travel snaps! (Nope, these weren't from their copycat.)

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/doyoutravel

What would paradise be without puppies, right?

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

Fruit shopping has never looked this Instaworthy!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gypsea_lust

Jack says this waterfall is his favorite hidden gem in the country, and we can definitely see why.

Check out more of their PH travel snaps on their Instagram accounts!