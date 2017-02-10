Is it the Season for Twins in Hollywood?

Looks like raising twins is becoming a popular trend in Hollywood! First there was Beyoncé announcing her pregancy with a sensational photo that has now become the most-liked post on Instagram.

IMAGE Getty Images, INSTAGRAM/beyonce, madonna

But just this week, 58-year-old Madonna also adopted twins from Malawi which she announced on her Instagram page. The girls completes Madonna's family that includes two other adopted kids (also from Malawi), Mercy James and David, and her biological children Rocco and Lourdes.

The latest to join parenthood are George and Amal Clooney! The couple are now reportedly expecting twins this June. Surely, George has come a long way from his vow of staying a bachelor and saying no to having kids!

We can't wait to meet the next generation of super stars destined to shine in Hollywood! We bet we'll have double the fun watching them grow up!