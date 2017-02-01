7 Hole in the Wall Restaurants Where You Can Shoot Your Next OOTD

Fashion girls, we're about to solve your dilemma on where to find a cool eating spot that can also serve as your next OOTD backdrop! Grab your equally stylish friends and visit seven of the best hole in the wall restaurants. Good news is you don't have to go far! Check them out below:

1. Thaipan

IMAGE FACEBOOK/thaipanQC

Designed by renowned interior designer Ivy Almario, you will be transported to the Land of the Free where its intricate details are unified with simple colors. It's the perfect backdrop for your vibrant outfits!

Where to find it: 120 Sct. Dr. Lazcano Tomas Morato, Quezon City

2. Myons French Mediterranean Cuisine

IMAGE Paolo Yalong

IMAGE Paolo Yalong

In this hidden gem, you'll surely feel like you have stumbled upon Europe in Manila. Its cozy interiors make it the perfect place to shoot a French Riviera-inspired look.

Where to find it: Mayon St, Santa Mesa Heights, Quezon City

3. The Royal Picadilly

IMAGE FACEBOOK/TRPRestaurantandCakery

You won't expect to find this quaint restaurant above a gas station. But once inside, it's shabby chic interiors will charm you to snap photos as if you're having high tea with the queen!

Where to find it: 2nd Flr, Petron La Vista Gas Station, Katipunan Ave cor Mangyan Rd, Loyola Heights, Quezon City

4. Vitto's Wine Bar and Restaurant

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/vittoswine

Did somebody say wine? Get your OOTDs taken against its shelves of internationally-sourced wines or on the cozy leather couches!

Where to find it: 114 Scout Lozano Street, corner Tomas Morato Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City

5. The Rabbit Hole

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/chaocampo

Escape like Alice into the rabbit hole! This restaurant will give you the perfect amount of whimsy in your outfit shot. Even at night, it's totally Instagrammable!

Where to find it: Techzone, G/F, 213 Sen. Gil J. Puyat Ave, Makati City

6. Toyo Eatery

IMAGE FACEBOOK/Toyo Eatery

This hole in the wall restaurant has the picture-perfect backdrop if you're looking for industrial-inspired interiors.

Where to find it: 2316 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

7. Cow & Chicken Modern Brunch and Dining

IMAGE Erwin Canlas

Cow & Chicken will give you the best natural lighting for your outfit or selfie shot! With its glass-paneled walls, you won't need that ring light anymore.

Where to find it: 16 United St. Kapitolyo, Pasig City