Here's Why We're Obsessed with the K-Drama Tomorrow With You

We've mentioned it before, the good thing about one K-drama ending is the fact that there are new ones we can get obsessed about—and that's where tvN's Tomorrow with You comes in. Since it started airing on February 3, we found ourselves looking forward to it every week! Here, watch the trailer to see for yourself:

Tomorrow With You stars Shin Min Ah as photographer and famous child actress Song Ma Rin, and Lee Je Hoon as Yoo So Jun, time-traveler and a CEO of a real estate company. Their lives intersect in the future when So Jun finds out that they die on the same date at the same time in the same incident. Intriguing, right? If you need more reasons to watch the show, we're giving you four below!

1. There's time-traveling involved.

IMAGE twitter.com/PH_ShinMinAh

There's just something about time-traveling which gets us automatically obsessed about, so naturally this reason is enough to get us hooked. So Jun can travel to the future via the subway, and finds out early on how he's connected with the love of his life.

2. Speaking of time-traveling, the plot is sooo good.

IMAGE twitter.com/PH_ShinMinAh

You know that feeling you got when you watched Goblin and even W? Yup, that's the feeling we get whenever we watch a new episode of Tomorrow With You. Apart from being the perfect balance of comedy and romance, there's also added mystery and thrill into the mix! It's amazing how they connected the lives of the characters with what happens in the future, making us look forward to new episodes every single week!

3. We love Je Hoon and Min Ah's chemistry.

IMAGE twitter.com/PH_ShinMinAh

We're not complaining at all that these two were cast for the roles. Both Min Ah and Je Hoon know how to portray their characters well and they make us fall in love with them on cam. You got yourself a K-drama couple that will give you butterflies in your tummy and have you rooting for them until the very end.

4. Min Ah's style is on fleek!

IMAGE twitter.com/PH_ShinMinAh

Her character, Song Ma Rin, is not only adorable. She's also caring, funny, hardworking, passionate, and also really independent—traits we really love on a female lead character. Of course, her A+ style is a big bonus, too!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.

