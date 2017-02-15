How Your Favorite Local Celebs Celebrated Valentine's Day

Celebs are public figures for a reason, one of the many being that they're around to serve up some serious inspo, no matter the season. For Valentine's Day, we loved scrolling through their feeds to find out how they celebrated the loves of their lives (parents and offspring most definitely included!). See for yourself below!

Recently-engaged pair Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford went for dinner at the Nobu Restaurant in City of Dreams Manila.

"I think I am the happiest and most satisfied third wheel today. I love you both," dad-of-the-hour Dingdong Dantes captions this adorable snap of Marian Rivera-Dantes and baby daughter Zia.

Valentine's Day also happens to be Heart Evangelista-Escudero's birthday! To celebrate, her dad paid her a visit at the construction site of her brand new home. Aww!

Isabelle Daza and husband Adrien Semblat pose on horseback against the picturesque mountains of El Chalten, Argentina.

Here's another couple celebrating Hearts' Day abroad! Jasmine Curtis-Smith and beau Jeff Ortega (and that jawdropping skyline) dine at the Park Hyatt Tokyo.

According to Jericho Rosales and his son Santino, Valentine's is for man dates, too!

"6 roses for 6 years and 1 for our little blessing to come," Kylie Padilla types, thanking Aljur Abrenica for this sweet, symbolic bouquet. Precious!

The couple that does yoga together stays together! Just ask Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle.

Nadine Lustre spent the day traipsing around Japan with boyf James Reid: "Saw this dude outside the resto. Someone give me his number please." Hilarious!

Talk about a need for speed! Marlon Stockinger took Pia Wurtzbach on her first-ever go-karting experience.

Lovi Poe and Chris Johnson took a glamping trip then woke up to this breathtaking view of Mount Fuji.

Shower your S.O. with love and appreciation by piecing together a scrapbook of your favorite moments together, just like what Sarah Lahbati did for Richard Gutierrez!

Love should be as sweet as this La Lola churro Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are sharing. Take a cue from this quirky pair!