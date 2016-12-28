During a trip to New York, Daphne Oseña-Paez chanced upon some frosé, or frozen rosé. Downed in the city's hippest bars, the frozen concoction was a refreshing way to drink the alcoholic beverage, and coincidentally a fun alternative to good ol' champagne.

Here she shows us how to turn a New Year staple into a conversation starter. Watch the video below!

Daphne Oseña Paez is Preview.ph's guest editor for the month of December. Her eponymous label, DAPHNE, is the home label for stylish living and is a good example of her exquisite taste and the ability to make any house a home. This month she helps us prepare for the holidays with her tips and tricks. Visit her blog here if you want to keep up with Daphne and her adventures.