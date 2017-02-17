Here's What Happened During Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero's Romantic Staycation

For Heart Evangelista-Escudero, mid-February comes with the best kind of 3-in-1 deal: February 14 is Valentine's Day and her birthday, while February 15 happens to be her wedding anniversary with husband Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero. Needless to say, there's no better season to celebrate simply being Love Marie.

To mark 2017's version of Heart's big trio of events, the couple decided to celebrate with one intimate, romantic stay at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. The pair wanted a cozy city staycation, a far enough hop away from all the hustle and bustle of their busy schedules. Below, the deets on their bespoke getaway!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamhearte

"Beautiful dinner by the Manila bay! @Sofitelmanila #sofitelLovebydesign #chizheart21515 #spoiledwife" - @iamhearte

There's a whole lot more to this beautiful wine and dine setup than meets the eye. To make sure everything would be perfect, Sofitel actually simulated Heart and Chiz's dinner, trying out different locations, chairs, and table settings before finally settling on the final backdrop. The centerpiece was changed last-minute to a low, Equatorian rose arrangement so that the couple could see each other over the blooms. Also, to avoid unwanted distractions, the canopy was moved from the poolside to somewhere a tad more hidden. Whew!

And what fare was prepared for their candlelit dinner under the stars? Check out the bespoke, five-course menu!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamhearte

For their luxurious Le Spa experience, Heart chose Sofitel's traditional hilot massage for them both.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamhearte

The couple enjoyed an overnight stay in Sofitel's freshly renovated Suite—as a personal touch, Sofitel Botanicals chose to put long-stem pink and red Equatorian roses representing Heart and Chiz's love instead of their usual signature orchids. Talk about symbolic!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/iamhearte

There's no better way to rise and shine than with a sumptuous breakfast in bed, Sofitel style.