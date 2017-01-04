Gisele Bündchen Soothes Our Woes With a Song

Armed with her trusty guitar and husky singing voice, Gisele Bündchen welcomed another year on Instagram by serenading her fans with a song. The supermodel strummed her guitar strings to Ana Vilela's Tram-Bala (bullet train) while the sun was setting behind her. "The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it," wrote Gisele in the caption. She thanked Ana for the song as well, and included English translations for the lyrics so everyone can feel the love she's sending.

Needless to say, the video gave us the chillest vibe imaginable and set us up for a worry-free new year. Watch the video below!