Get A Good Look At Georgina Wilson's Baby!

Doesn't he look adorable?
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovegeorgina
Last December, Georgina Wilson and hubby Arthur Burnand became proud parents to their first child—a baby boy they named Archie. Although they posted photos of their son before, his face always seemed to be hidden.

Georgina's fans finally got a good look at baby Archie on Saturday, February 25.

Georgina and Arthur are currently on a holiday with their friends in Niseko, Japan. The proud model-mom posted a video of Arthur and Archie out in the snow. 

Georgina also posted a photo of Archie in pajamas, in Gucci!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ilovegeorgina

As expected, Archie looks adorable.

Geogina's cousin Isabelle Daza and friend Solenn Heussaff also posted photos featuring Archie.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/solennheussaff

