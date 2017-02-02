Did You Know That Flipping a Bottle Can Help Build Public Classrooms?

The viral bottle flipping videos on Facebook are hard to miss, and it's even more difficult to deny how strangely impressive they are. In fact, you might've been tempted to try it yourself before and succeeded, but never really had the right excuse to share it on social media. Well, until now.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/hopeinabottleph

To grow her company's mission to build more public school classrooms, Hope in a Bottle's Nanette Medved-Po (yes, the former Darna!) came up with #FlipForHOPE challenge.

The mechanics of this challenge are simple. Simply buy your own Hope in a Bottle water bottle from your nearby convenience stores and cafes, film yourself attempting a bottle flip, then post it using the hashtag #FlipForHOPE. It actually doesn't matter if you succeed or not (although we heard it's the best for flipping bottles), because your purchase of the bottle alone will already help build more classrooms for public school students all over the country. Win-win!

Nanette has already posted her own attempt of the challenge on Instagram, even tagging celebrities like Derek Ramsay and Solenn Heussaff to join in. Check it out below!

What are you waiting for? Get flipping!