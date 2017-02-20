Filipino Designer Monique Lhuillier's Palawan Vacation Is Making Us Wish for a Summer Getaway

Itching to go on a summer trip? Let Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier show you how to do it right! The Los Angeles-based bridal couturier recently visited her hometown in Cebu for the holidays.

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

She and her family later on traveled to Amanpulo Island in Palawan, and it was breathtaking! She even documented her family vacation via Instagram. Check out the photos below:

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

"We traveled to Pamalican Island Amanpulo Resort. Pristine beaches, only accessible by plane. 300 inhabitants, no cars, only golf carts for transportation.”

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

They also went around the island to "snorkel and feed the fish."

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

“Aerial view of us on the beach—heaven.”

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

Best part of living the island life? Fresh fruits and seafood!

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

We're also taking cues from Monique's "island style" tips!

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

Beach fashion essentials according to Monique: denim shorts, Chanel espadrilles, off-shoulder tops, bodysuits, crochet tops, straw hat, sunnies, and a beach carryall!

IMAGE Monique Lhuillier

Red also seems to be the designer's favorite summer color. She sure knows how work the hue whether in a formal setting or on the sandy beaches of Amanpulo.

How about you? Where's your travel destination this summer?