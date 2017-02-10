Filipino Designer Kate Torralba Auditions for Crazy Rich Asians

Fast fact number one: Crazy Rich Asians, the best-selling book by Kevin Kwan, is being made into a movie. Fast fact number two: there’s an open casting call, and everyone’s encouraged to audition. Fast fact number three: a Filipino is about to bag a role—okay, fine, we just made that last one up! But who knows, right? With Filipino fashion designer and musician Kate Torralba sending in her official #CrazyRichAsiansCasting entry, we think we might actually have a shot at this.

In a less-than-three-minute video clip, the local designer sampled us with her singing voice accompanied by her mad skills in playing the piano. She also threw some lines that showed off her acting chops, proving that she has the makings of an Eleanor Young or, at the very least, a Carol Tai. She captions her video upload, “Thought I'd go off the deep end and audition for this. I'm stepping out of my comfort zone and doing my very first movie audition via Youtube.”

Watch it below!

We think you nailed it, Kate! Good luck!