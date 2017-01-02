Fashion Documentaries to Watch on Netflix

Netflix has more to offer us than Black Mirror and Stranger Things. They have a small, albeit rich, collection of fashion documentaries that are worth a fashion girl's time. So after you binge watch the essentials, here are films to feast your stylish eyes on!

1. Jeremy Scott - The People's Designer

Jeremy Scott, one of America's newest high-flying designers, risked everything to pursue a career in fashion. This documentary covers how this creative and fearless mind made his mark and became the creative director of Moschino.

2. Iris

Iris Apfel is a living fashion icon that embodies the definition of "more is more". But despite her striking wit and glorious couture accessory collection, this film will dazzle you with how multi-faceted she is as a person. That, and her sharp mind as a creative businesswoman.

3. Fresh Dressed

Fresh Dressed chronicles the progression of hiphop fashion since its beginnings in the cotton plantations. It's an interesting look into the desire to look "fresh" that drove people to crave unique styles and high-end clothing.

4. Making the American Man

For the production side of fashion, Making the American Man explores the manufacturing of men's clothing. The documentary makes a stand for quality over quantity that gives perspective to how fashion pieces should be worn and treated.