Erwan Heussaff Teaches Us How to Say Commonly Mispronounced French Brand Names

French tutor, anyone?
If you've always had trouble pronouncing fashion brand names correctly, know that you're certainly not alone and that your case isn't hopelessjust ask Erwan Heussaff, who, apart from being a TV personality, a highly successful chef, and loving beau to Anne Curtis, also happens to be fluent in French. Need a tutor? Look no further and watch Erwan help you get your Givenchys and Comme des Garçons right.

In case you missed it, it was also Erwan who helped us all translate Miss Universe 2016's winning answer! Clearly, there's no better guy for the job.

Rolling your consonants yet? Très bien!

