What to Eat For Your New Year's Detox

It's finally time to say sorry to your tummy for an entire month of sinful eating. The new year should beckon a better, healthier you, and the best way to get back in shape is with a new year's detox. But before you start groaning, we're not talking about the lettuce and lemon water diet. Guilt-free options are endless if you know where to look. Below, we have seven delicious choices that'll help hit restart on your gut!

1. Easy Cleanse Water by Hello Glow

Don't get stuck in a lemon water rut for your detox. Add in some spice with ginger and cayenne pepper for a health benefit boost!

2. Carrot Blessings Juice by Hello Glow

With only three ingredients, you can't go wrong with this antioxidant-rich drink. Don't expect any bitterness because it's carrot and lemon-based!

3. Sunrise Detox Smoothie by Amy in the Kitchen

This fruity drink will remind you of a beachy paradise. It contains the tropical flavors of banana, mango, pineapple, and the detoxifying properties of lemon!

4. 3-Ingredient Detox Cookies by A Clean Bake

Going on a quick detox shouldn't mean that you'll skip dessert. This easy-bake cookie is made out of bananas, peanut butter, and cocoa powder. You don't even need baking skills to whip these up!

5. Rainbow Spring Rolls with Ginger Peanut Sauce by Minimalist Baker

This fresh take on the fried lumpia that will make your tummy happy. It's the perfect way to use up any leftover produce in your fridge and start off your 2017 IG feed with a pretty food shot!

6. Jamba Juice Acai Primo Bowl

For anyone who doesn't have the time to cook, drop by Jamba Juice to get their Acai Primo Bowl. The Greek yogurt and fruits in this bowl will fill you up while giving you some healthy probiotics.

7. Dynamite Plant Power Sushi Bowls by Pinch of Yum

Sushi bowls are the lazy sushi-lover's dream. This healthy recipe involves no intricate sushi rolling! You can just throw rice (choose brown or red for health!) and a bunch of vegetables together in a bowl to have yourself a filling meal.